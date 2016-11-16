Mignolet on Liverpool woes and thoughts on January exit

Simon Mignolet has expressed his frustration at life on the Liverpool bench – and has given his thoughts on questions about whether he’ll seek a move away in January.

The Belgium goalkeeper has found himself limited to the substitutes bench in recent weeks with German Loris Karius being preferred in goal. Although manager Jurgen Klopp insists he does not have a settled No 1 at Anfield, Mignolet admits playing second fiddle is starting to grate him.

“I’ve never been on the bench in my career!” Mignolet told Belgian broadcaster Limburg TV.

“I don’t want that and I won’t accept it either.

“I will keep fighting to return as the first-choice goalkeeper.”

When asked about the prospect of leaving Anfield in January, the Belgium international, however, was adamant in his response.

“It’s not right [to suggest leaving Liverpool] – that’s for the future,” he added.

“I am fully focused on Liverpool.”

Mignolet, who has been first choice at Liverpool since his move from Sunderland in 2013, has not made a Premier League appearances since September – the 2-1 win over Chelsea.

His last game for the Reds was in the 2-1 EFL Cup victory over Tottenham last month.