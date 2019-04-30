Simon Mignolet’s Liverpool exit has inched closer after the goalkeeper’s agent held talks with a pair of Belgian suitors.

The Belgium goalkeeper has cut a frustrated figure at Anfield after losing his first-team place to the impeccable Alisson Becker – and is ready to accept a cut in wages in order to secure a move.

The former Sunderland man, 31, has played just twice for Liverpool this season – with starts in the League Cup and FA Cup both ending in defeat for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Mignolet looked to leave Liverpool last summer, but priced himself out of a move to Italian suitors Napoli, while Liverpool’s decision to send Loris Karius on a two-year loan ultimately forced Jurgen Klopp to reject subsequent approaches.

However, Mignolet’s lack of action on Merseyside has seen his stock fallen – and any move will likely see the keeper having to accept a significant wage decrease.

Now, according to Het Laatste Nieuws, and as translated by Sport Witness, both Standard Liege and Club Brugge have held talks with Mignolet’s representative, with both clubs on the lookout for new No 1s this summer.

That’s because Standard could be forced to cash in on their standout Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa, who has just a year left on his contract, while Brugge custodian Ethan Horvath is attracting interest from England and Germany.

According to the Belgian paper, Mignolet’s agent has informed the suitors his client would likely be able to leave Anfield for an offer of around €5m (£4.3m). While the price tag wouldn’t deter either side, it’s the goalkeeper’s wages which are likely to prove a sticking point, with Mignolet currently earning an estimated £100,000 a week on Merseyside.

Clearly he would need to accept a significant wages cut before securing a move to his homeland.

It’s claimed the pair are also chasing Mouscron’s Jean Butez, who at €3million, would represent a cheaper option.

Mignolet is contracted to Liverpool until summer 2021.

