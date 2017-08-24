Mignolet: At Anfield it is always a special night, it is electric

Simon Mignolet has praised the “electric” atmosphere at Anfield as Liverpool prepare to return to the Champions League.

The five-times European champions booked their return to the competition’s group stage for the first time since 2014-15 by completing a comprehensive play-off win over Hoffenheim on Wednesday.

Anfield was at its atmospheric best as the Reds won 4-2 to wrap up a 6-3 aggregate success after racing into a 3-0 lead inside the opening 20 minutes.

It was a highly-efficient job from a side full of confidence in a potentially tricky tie and goalkeeper Mignolet is looking forward with great anticipation.

The Belgian goalkeeper said: “At Anfield it is always a special night and I think we showed what we can do over here. It is electric, that is what Anfield is about and this is where we belong.

“Everybody has been really eager to play again at this stage, that is where all the history has been made at this football club.

“We are back there and now it is up to us to see how far we can go. It is what we wanted, we battled the whole year for that. It is exciting times.”

Manager Jurgen Klopp had warned against complacency after the 2-1 first-leg success, but Liverpool’s progress never seemed in doubt.

They had already spurned three clear-cut chances when Emre Can put them ahead after 10 minutes and two more goals came in a blistering 11-minute spell.

Mark Uth, who scored and missed a penalty in the first encounter, pulled one back but the outstanding Roberto Firmino put the tie beyond doubt before a late Sandro Wagner consolation.

Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum were also impressive in a dominant Reds display.

Mignolet said: “We wanted to show how we can play and what we can do. Over there, Hoffenheim showed they are a really good side. It wasn’t easy but we got through it and came back with a 2-1 victory. Then we had to finish the job at home.

“I think we played really good. The first 30 minutes made it easier for us, going in front with three goals.

“They came back with one goal, they changed their system and we had to adapt a bit but I think we were deserved winners. We wanted it really badly.”

Liverpool’s attention will now turn to Sunday’s testing visit of Arsenal in the Premier League.

After a frustrating start to the season with a draw at Watford and a narrow win over Crystal Palace, captain Jordan Henderson insists nobody will be getting carried away with Wednesday’s success.

Henderson said: “It was a brilliant night for everyone. We’re delighted to be back in the Champions League and I’m over the moon for the lads, the fans and the club.

“Overall we’re very pleased with the outcome but there are still areas we can improve on for the weekend. We look forward to Sunday now.”

Asked what the team must do to improve, Henderson said: “Don’t concede.”