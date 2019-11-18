Simon Mignolet has blasted Jurgen Klopp’s treatment of him during his final 18 months at Anfield and explains why he was left with pretty much no choice to leave Liverpool.

The 31-year-old Belgian called time on his topsy-turvy six-year Anfield spell in the summer when he returned to his homeland in a £6.4m deal with Club Brugges.

But the player’s final couple of seasons at Anfield saw him first replaced by Loris Karius, before the then world-record signing of Alisson from Roma in an initial £56m deal saw the former Sunderland man well and truly usurped.

And in an interview with Belgian newspaper Het Belang van Limburg (via Sport Witness) Mignolet claimed it was “impossible” to force his way into Klopp’s plans.

Mignolet said: “Indeed. If I could really fight for my place, I might have stayed. But if I had ended up in goal if Alisson picked up injury, I would be allowed to push 10 shots out of the box.

“Then Alisson could immediately claim his place again. And even if he pushed the ball into his own goal, he would still retain [his place in the starting XI]. What sense did it make for me?”

Mignolet, who has also, bizarrely criticised the Liverpool fans since leaving, was then asked if he regrets leaving Liverpool, to which he added: “No, because I knew that the opportunity existed. I haven’t thought once: ‘S**t, now Liverpool is in the Premier League race and I’m gone.’

“Of course, I could have stayed with Liverpool to earn my money, challenge for the league title and the Champions League.

“However, as long as you are not on the starting XI yourself, a price feels different. So I would rather play in the starter at Club Brugge than grabbing the English title as a substitute at Liverpool.”

