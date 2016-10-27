Mignolet: I don’t want to be number two at Liverpool

Simon Mignolet has admitted that he doesn’t want to be second choice keeper at Liverpool but says he will “never give up” in his quest to get back into the starting XI.

Loris Karius, who signed for the Reds from Mainz for £5million in the summer, has replaced him as the starting goalkeeper for Premier League matches after missing the first few games.

Despite being left on the bench in recent matches, Jurgen Klopp handed Mignolet a start in Tuesday’s 2-1 EFL Cup victory over Tottenham at Anfield but Mignolet says he isn’t happy playing second fiddle.

“I don’t want to be a No 2, that’s clear. I want to play,” he said. “I will never give up fighting because that’s not in my character to just give up,” said Mignolet.

“Secondly, because I am not in a situation where I can sit on the bench. I’m 28 years old and I want to play week-in, week-out.

“So I’ll work hard and I’ll never give up – giving up is not what I want to do. I see it as a challenge that I can overcome. So hopefully it will be a fair challenge based on performances put in on the pitch.”

The Belgium stopper says he will continue to do his best for the club and try to fight his way back into the starting line-up after his solid performance against Tottenham.

“I don’t want to think about that. It’s not in my character,” Mignolet said. “I will always support the team and the club. Hopefully I can get my chance again to show what I can do. I am happy with my performance against Tottenham.

“I will keep fighting to get my place back…to be honest, the only thing I can do is work hard, keep my head down.”