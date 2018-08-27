Simon Mignolet has questioned the wisdom in Liverpool allowing Loris Karius to leave Anfield – after admitting he too could still leave the club this week.

Jurgen Klopp’s £65million signing of goalkeeper Alisson Becker had seen both keepers demoted down the pecking order at Anfield, though Karius’ exit to Besiktas on a two-year loan deal had seen the Belgian promoted back to No 2.

However, Mignolet admits he still wants to leave Liverpool this week and has questioned Klopp’s wisdom in allowing Karius to depart.

“The transfer of Karius doesn’t change anything for me,” he said to Het Laatste Nieuws. “I have always been clear: I want to play.

“Being number two or number three makes little difference. Playing minutes is the most important thing.

“Nobody has said anything to me after the departure of Loris. So I don’t know what my future at Liverpool is. We will see what happens this week.”

Liverpool, however, are unlikely to let Mignolet – who was on the bench during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Brighton – move on with only youngsters Caoimhin Kelleher and Kamil Grabara the only other goalkeeper options available to Klopp.

The former Sunderland man held talks with Napoli this summer, and although the Italian window is now shut, Mignolet suggests he is still adamant he wants out – while he has also suggested the decision to let Karius leave was odd.

“I find it bizarre that Karius was loaned while I also had options to be loaned. But for some reason that was not possible,” he added.

“A goalkeeper who was preferred to me last year may leave on a loan basis. Strange.”

Karius, meanwhile, has paid tribute to Reds supporters after leaving for Turkey for his two-year stint with Besiktas.

