Mignolet: Sitting on bench hurts; I expect to play against Man Utd

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is confident he can win back his place in the side ahead of Monday night’s clash against Manchester United at Anfield.

The Belgium stopper has lost his place in the side to Loris Karius – and the German has done little wrong in his three appearances for the Reds so far.

Mignolet says being left out by Klopp hurt him, but believes that he can win back his place in the team.

“Every time you sit on the bench it hurts,” he told reporters.

“I’m also a lot more nervous on the bench than on the pitch. But the intention is to play again as soon as possible.

“The important thing is that I try to handle to situation the best I can. I think my response has been positive. It was also appreciated by the supporters.

“I look at the positives and expect and hope to play against Manchester United.

“I can take confidence from my good start in the league. At Arsenal, Tottenham and against Leicester, I was important to the team with some good saves.

“I don’t know what the coach will decide. I can just make sure I’m ready 100 per cent. Whether I play or not, nothing will change my preparation. It is not in my character to not give 100 per cent.”