Mikel Arteta has agreed to become Arsenal manager with his appointment expected to be announced as soon as Wednesday night, according to a strong report.

The former Gunners midfielder has been an assistant coach to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City for more than three years but is talking to Arsenal about their managerial vacancy.

And while his imminent appointment has not gone down well with City chiefs, who are said to be demanding big compensation for their No 2, Guardiola has confirmed he expects Arteta to be on the City bench for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash against Oxford United on Wednesday.

“You know my opinion about Mikel. He’s a professional human being and a person, I don’t have doubts about that,” Guardiola said.

“If he stays, I’d be happy, incredible, because we all work together really well – hopefully he can feel the same as me.

“If he decides to move, I’ll wish him all the best; for him, his family and for his professional future.”

However, the Daily Mirror claims terms over his appointment at Arsenal have already been agreed and they reckon an announcement could be made after City’s clash at Kassam Stadium has been concluded.

As per the report, Arteta is expected to sign a three-and-a-half-year deal worth £5million a year to succeed Unai Emery in the hotseat and will likely be in the dug-out for the first time on Saturday when Arsenal make the lunchtime trip to another managerless club in Everton.

The Mirror also claims Arsenal director Josh Kroenke, son of owner Stan Kroenke, has now returned to the United States after the club concluded talks with Arteta with the process effectively done.

Furthermore, they claim Arteta will be allowed to bring in his choice of assistant and it is believed he is keen on another of Guardiola’s backroom staff, Spanish coach Rodolfo Borrell.

News of Arteta’s appointment by Arsenal will come as a hefty blow for City, with the future of Guardiola already under scrutiny and likely to intensify talk that he too will leave the Etihad at the end of the season.

Guardiola, though, praised Arteta for his honesty over the situation, which emerged in the wake of Arsenal’s 3-0 home Premier League defeat by City on Sunday.

“Mikel was honest with me,” he said. “Arsenal, we were there two days ago. They were talking with our sporting director, the CEO, and didn’t say anything.

“I don’t know if the meeting was at one at night because they didn’t want to make it public, but in the end it was public. I think Arsenal want to do the best thing as possible.

“Sometimes it’s not easy to handle this kind of situation. We cannot deny that all the clubs around the world make behind the scenes the first contact, try to avoid the clubs that are in charge, they don’t realise it and the media don’t realise it, so that process is normal.

Guardiola added: “All I can say from what I’m concerned is that Mikel was clear with me and that’s all. Perhaps there is a problem with the chairmen and the CEOs – they have to talk to each other.”

Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to City appears to have increased the urgency for Arsenal to end the uncertainty over the manager’s position – with the north London club now as close to the relegation zone as they are to the top four.

Interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg replaced Emery following his sacking last month.

The Swede, though, has won just one of his four league games at the helm, while the club are on an overall run of just one win from 12 games in all competitions.

The appointment of Arteta, however, will not go down well with everyone with a number of pundits expressing their concerns and even our readers not entirely on board with the idea.