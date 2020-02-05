Arsenal are plotting a summer swoop for exciting Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu and plan to pip other top clubs to his signature, according to reports.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta began his rebuild of the club in January after signing Flamengo defender Pablo Mari on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy.

It was a relatively quiet window for Arsenal, but the squad was also boosted by the return of Eddie Nketiah from a spell at Leeds United.

According to the Daily Mail, Arteta has his sights set on the summer window and has identified Kokcu as a top target.

The 19-year-old has appeared in 18 of his side’s 21 Eredivisie games this term, scoring two goals and assisting two others.

Kokcu’s form has seen him been labelled as one of the most exciting talents in European football, with a host of top sides – including some from Spain – all keeping tabs on the Turkey Under-21 international.

The midfielder’s current contract expires in 2023 but the newspaper claims that Feyenoord are willing to let Kokcu leave for more than £15m.

The newspaper also says that with Kokcu set to be included in Turkey’s Euro 2020 squad, a host of clubs will be queuing up to take a look at him and potentially make a move.

Having watched the player for over 18 months, however, Arsenal are ready to make their move and are prepared to seal a deal before the tournament begins.

Elsewhere, Arsenal and Everton reportedly had bids rejected for Lille defender Gabriel in the January transfer window.

French outlet Le10 Sport claims that the two clubs were keen on bringing the Brazil Under-20 international to the Premier League, but their offers were swept away by Lille.

Gabriel has since been tied down to a new contract, but Lille have reportedly accepted that they could end up losing him if an acceptable offer arrives in the summer.

Read more…