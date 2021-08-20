Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says that incoming goalkeeper signing Aaron Ramsdale will need time to realise his fantastic potential.

The Gunners are on the verge of signing the Sheffield United goalkeeper to bolster their ranks between the sticks. Arsenal tried to find support for Bernd Leno with Runar Alex Runarsson. However, his move has not worked and he could yet leave the Emirates Stadium before the transfer window closes.

Reports claim that Englishman Ramsdale will cost Arsenal £26million plus £6million in add-ons.

Asked about the progress of the transfer in Friday’s press conference, Arteta said: “There is still some paperwork but his medical is done, still a few things to sort with Sheffield.

“Aaron is a really talented young goalkeeper with huge experience. He’s going to bring competition which is what we want. Healthy competition, quality competition. We wanted a goalkeeper there and we ended with Aaron.

“Give him some time. He’s a young goalkeeper with great potential.”

Arsenal may be close to announcing Ramsdale’s arrival, but they have already communicated Martin Odegaard’s transfer.

The former Real Madrid midfielder has re-signed for the Gunners, this time on a permanent deal following last season’s loan spell. He is believed to have cost around £34million.

Arsenal considering move for Lautaro Martinez Arsenal have been linked with a move for Inter Milan's forward Lautari Martinez as they look for possible attacking reinforcements to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who could be on his way out of the Emirates.

Asked about what the Norway international will bring, Arteta said: “A lot of things that he brought last season, he made us better, we needed more options and alternatives for creativity.

“He is still a really young man but he has huge experiences in clubs already and has unique talents for the way we want to play so I am really pleased the club have made the effort.”

However, Arsenal may not be done there. Arteta said: “There’s still 11 days to go and there’s still things to be done.

“There are still players in the squad where it’s going to be difficult for them to find game time.”

Arteta admits Arsenal pressure mounting

As per Sky Sports, Arsenal’s squad overhaul – including Ramsdale and Odegaard – will take their summer spending to £129million with add-ons for their signings included.

They therefore rank as the Premier League’s biggest spenders this window, ahead of Manchester United (£114million) in second and Chelsea (£97.5million) in third.

Asked if such spending brings pressure, Arteta said: “It does. We will see what we will finish. We’re going to have I think seven players have left the club and five are coming in so it’s not more players coming in.

“We’re going to do it in the right way so that we are stable.”

Ahead of Sunday’s clash with Chelsea, striker Alexandre Lacazette remains absent due to Covid, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could return.