Mikel Arteta earns big off-field win after Arsenal transfer revelation

Mikel Arteta can seemingly do no wrong at present after a current Arsenal star he brought back in from the cold provided a telling transfer update on his future.

Arsenal have bounced back from a dismal start to the season in emphatic fashion. The Gunners were bottom of the table after going both point-less and goal-less in their first three matches. Since then, however, the Gunners have been on a roll.

Arsenal have won six and drawn two of their last eight league matches. Factoring in their successful navigation to the quarter finals of the EFL Cup, the Gunners are on a 10-match unbeaten streak.

Players from far and wide in Arteta’s squad are playing their part. In Sunday’s victory over Watford, Ainsley Maitland-Niles made his second league start of the season when deputising for the injured Thomas Partey.

His mood will have been further improved after both those starts came in his preferred central midfield position.

The versatile 24-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Everton in the summer. Indeed, his emotional plea for a move away on Instagram made his intentions crystal clear.

Arteta and Arsenal denied his requests, and just two months later, that decision is already paying dividends. And via Goal, Maitland-Niles has now provided a telling transfer update when stating his desire to leave is “in the past”.

“That’s all in the past now,” said the Arsenal academy graduate of his future intentions.

“I am just thinking about the future and what’s ahead of me. It was great to be out there [against Watford], getting my minutes, and hopefully there is more to come.

Arsenal target Alexander Isak wants Premier League move in the future Arsenal target Alexander Isak reportedly wants a Premier League move in the future amid the Gunners' interest, with more news on Andrea Belotti and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

“Yeah [I’m] always happy to be on the pitch and play, it’s a good feeling.

“Of course I’m looking for more minutes, I just need to keep my head down and keep going and working hard.”

Aston Villa manager race: Dean Smith sacked, Gerrard, Terry and Fonseca linked

Arsenal have rectified their infamous weakness – Wilshere

Meanwhile, Jack Wilshere claimed Arteta has finally found a way to improve Arsenal in a key area they’ve previously been blasted over, and gave his verdict on their top four chances.

Via the Express, the 29-year-old claimed Arteta’s Arsenal have shown they can no longer be bullied in games.

Ever since the latter years of Arsene Wenger’s reign, critics have claimed the Gunners can be put off their stride by a physical approach. According to Wilshere, Sunday’s victory over Watford proved that is no longer the case.

“Watford’s game plan was to come and try to bully them almost and they stood up to that,” said Wilshere. In the past, Arsenal teams have been questioned when teams have done that to them – they might’ve got a point. A big three points for them.”

Wilshere then gave his verdict on whether Arsenal can penetrate the top four. The Gunners currently sit just two points off fourth spot. They also have the distinct advantage of free midweeks having failed to qualify for European football last season.

Nonetheless, Wilshere still believes it might be a year or so too soon: “I think it is going to be tight.

“Arsenal are showing the form now they need to get top four. It’ll be difficult this year for them, they need to get back to some kind of Europe.”

READ MORE: Arteta claims Arsenal star looks a ‘different player’; gives Tavares v Tierney verdict