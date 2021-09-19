Arteta explains midfielder’s ‘really important’ role in Arsenal victory

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed the new role which he asked Thomas Partey to play against Burnley.

The Gunners picked up their second consecutive Premier League victory at Turf Moor thanks to Martin Odegaard’s winner. The £30m signing beat Nick Pope with a great free-kick in the first half.

Despite chances for Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood, Arsenal held on to make it six points from five games. The recent wins have taken a huge amount of pressure off the shoulders of Arteta.

After the victory over Sean Dyche’s men, Arteta was asked about Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey.

The 28-year-old has struggled with injuries since moving to England but performed well on Saturday afternoon.

Arteta told Arsenal’s official website: “He’s really important because he is the anchor.

“He is the one that needs to read what is happening and make the rest better.

“That’s his biggest job, to get the right balance in the team and get the right fluidity in the team so we can attack.

“How he managed the transitions was top, he has the pressing and the charisma, and then he struggled at the end. He could not finish the game because he was cramping. But that will come up.

“He missed a long time but now he’s back again and he needs some more fitness back.

Partey originally moved to north London from Atletico Madrid for a £45m fee. He was limited to 24 Premier League appearances last term but could become an integral player this time around.

He is likely to partner either Albert Sambi Lokonga or Granit Xhaka in the centre of the pitch.

On the wider team performance, Arteta continued: “It was a hard-fought win, like it should be when you play Burnley away. I think we started the game really well. We played some fantastic passes and you could see a lot of the things that we want.”

White reveals Arsenal saviour

Arsenal centre-back Ben White, who played 90 minutes in the clash against Burnley, has revealed who ‘saved’ him on Saturday.

The England international played a backpass to Aaron Ramsdale which fell short of the keeper. He challenged Matej Vydra and a penalty was initially given, only to be overturned by VAR.

White said: “It was a tough one, my heart skipped a beat for a second.

“It was really, really dry out there today and my pass back didn’t get there at all. Luckily Aaron came to save me.”

