Mikel Arteta is adamant that Arsenal can still add more players to their squad before the window shuts after reflecting on their failure to strike a deal for Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale has been one of Arsenal’s top targets all summer as they look for further competition for Bernd Leno. Despite suffering relegation in consecutive seasons with Bournemouth and the Blades, he has done well enough on an individual level. In fact, he earned a late call-up to the England squad for Euro 2020.

However, reports emerged on Thursday morning that a deal for the England squad man had collapsed.

And while not commenting directly on the failure, the Gunners boss insists there was still time to get in some new players.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday morning, Arteta said: “When on this first period of the transfer window I think we’ve done a few things that we wanted to do.

“There is still window to go so I’m sure things will happen either way.”

Asked if he would specifically sign a goalkeeper, Arteta added: “I cannot tell you today. I have no answers to that.”

It promises to be a hectic end to the window for Arsenal.

They still plan to offload the likes of Hector Bellerin and Lucas Torreira. Indeed, the Uruguayan has recently stated where he next sees himself playing.

There are also claims that strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah could move on. Joe Willock is also expected to be sold to Newcastle, having thrived there on loan last season.

Arteta stays quiet on Odegaard, Abraham links

The Gunners also want to add to their squad with Martin Odegaard and Tammy Abraham firmly on their shopping list.

Odegaard impressed during a loan spell from Real Madrid last season, but it remains uncertain if he will return. Reports earlier this week lifted the lid on the fee the LaLiga giants will demand for the Norwegian.

Arteta also wants to bring in Abraham from London rivals Chelsea. That deal looks complicated, however, with the Blues already agreeing a deal to sell the striker to Roma.

The England international though would prefer to stay in London and sign for the Gunners. As such, a delicate conflict is brewing behind the scenes.

Arteta insists he has been incredibly busy in trying to bring in players despite a lack of movement.

And with less than three weeks of the window remaining, he does remain hopeful of new signings.

“It’s been really busy,” the former Gunners boss added.

“You just named a few names but that tells you how much we had to do and the position we started the window.

“We’re talking about probably the most difficult transfer market in this industry. We all have the same interest, to make this team stronger.

“We have ownership that are willing to invest in the team, that want to get the team better with bigger aims. We’re trying to find a balance because we need a financial position that is sustainable for the club.”

