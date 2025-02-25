Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has warned Liverpool about getting complacent in the Premier League title race despite the 11-point gap, as Arne Slot reveals whether he believes that the trophy is in the bag already.

With defending champions Manchester City having a torrid season and Chelsea failing to sustain their good form, it is now only Arsenal who have any hopes of stopping Liverpool from winning the Premier League title this season. The Gunners are second with 53 points from 26 matches, while the Reds are at the top of the standings with 64 points from 27 games.

Last weekend, Arsenal suffered a huge blow in their quest to win the title, as they lost 1-0 to West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool won their game the following day, beating Man City 2-0 away from home at the Etihad Stadium.

It would now take a monumental slip-up from Liverpool for Arsenal to catch up with them, but Arteta is not writing off his side’s chances yet.

Arsenal will take on Nottingham Forest away from home at the City Ground on Wednesday evening, and ahead of the Premier League game, Arteta made it clear in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday that Liverpool should not count their chickens yet.

When asked if Arsenal have given up on winning the title, Arteta said: “Over my dead body.”

When pressed again if he really thinks Arsenal can do it, the Gunners boss noted: “If not, I’ll go home. Mathematically, it’s possible.

“You are there, you have to play every game. Suddenly, three days ago, we could close the gap and you are like, you are one and a half games away. It doesn’t matter. We have to continue to go.”

READ MORE ➡️ Free agents: The three best unattached players available in each position

What Liverpool manager Arne Slot thinks about the title race

Liverpool are also in Premier League action this week. The Reds will face Newcastle United at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

Just like Arteta, Slot gave his pre-match press conference on Tuesday where the Liverpool boss was diplomatic when speaking about his team’s chances of winning the title.

Slot said when asked about reinforcing the message to his players that the title race isn’t over: “I don’t think I need to even enforce that message because these are the players that played – and I know the [Nottingham] Forest fans are going to like me saying this again – but these players played the Forest home game, these players played the Fulham home game, these same players played the Manchester United home game and the same players played Newcastle away, which was a very difficult game for us – two times being a goal down and then being one goal up and eventually drawing it to 3-3. I don’t think it’s necessary.

“These players are so long in this competition – even much longer than me – so they know how difficult every single game is and if you have to play 11 that it’s still a long way to go.”

Latest Arsenal news: Gittens race, Vlahovic price-tag

While Arteta is determined to lead Arsenal to Premier League glory this season, the north London club are already planning for the 2025-26 campaign.

It has been reported that Arsenal are surged into the race for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.

Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Manchester City are also interested in Gittens, who is open to joining a club in the Premier League.

Dortmund are also said to be willing to sell the English youngster, but the Bundesliga club want £70million for the winger.

Arsenal are reported to be interested in Dusan Vlahovic, and the Gunners will be encouraged by reports from Italy revealing how much Juventus want for the striker.

The Gunners wanted to sign Vlahovic before he joined Juventus from Fiorentina, and the Serbian star is on their radar.

Arsenal will reportedly have to pay just €35million (£29m / $36.6m) to secure the services of Vlahovic in the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are in danger of missing out on the signing of Sverre Nypan to Manchester City.

The Rosenborg midfielder came close to signing for the Gunners in the January transfer window.

The north London outfit still want Nypan, but Man City are reportedly in the race and have promised him a place in the first team to persuade him to snub a move to the Emirates Stadium.

POLL: Who will win the 2024-25 Premier League?