Mikel Arteta to brutally axe Arsenal star he doesn’t trust; LaLiga class act lined up as replacement

Arsenal are considering replacing Aaron Ramsdale in the summer and have reportedly received a boost in their pursuit of one of their top keeper targets.

The England international has fallen behind Brentford loanee David Raya in the pecking order, who was the hero in the Gunners’ win over Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday.

As confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have already decided to trigger the £27m buy option in Raya’s deal at the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta is extremely pleased with the Spaniard’s contributions so far and he is now the undisputed first-choice keeper at the Emirates.

Ramsdale also made a terrible blunder in his last game against Brentford, which has only reduced his chances of breaking back into the starting XI.

Ramsdale is now expected to leave Arsenal in the summer. As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Chelsea and Inter Milan are among those interested in the former Sheffield United man.

Arsenal are seemingly already planning ahead for Ramsdale’s departure and have their eye on a talented LaLiga keeper, per reports.

Arsenal eye classy LaLiga keeper to replace Ramsdale

According to reports from Spain, Arsenal are admirers of Las Palmas shot-stopper Alvaro Valles, along with Aston Villa and Real Betis.

The 26-year-old has arguably been the goalkeeper of the season in LaLiga, making numerous unbelievable saves. He’s also got excellent distribution – something that’s becoming increasingly important in the Premier League.

Valles has made 28 league appearances so far this term, conceding just 31 goals and keeping seven clean sheets.

Valles’ contract with Las Palmas is set to expire in June 2025 and the Spanish club’s president Angel Ramirez confirmed on Tuesday that he’ll be sold this summer after the keeper refused to sign an extension.

Las Palmas reportedly turned down a €20m (approx. £17.1m) offer for Valles in January and will likely demand a big fee for him.

It’s claimed that this price tag will rule Real Betis out of the race, leaving Arsenal and Aston Villa as the favourites to bring him in.

If Ramsdale does leave the Gunners, as expected, Arteta’s side are likely to make an offer for Valles in the coming months.

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Monday, Arsenal could demand up to £60m for Ramsdale this summer as they are in a strong negotiating position given he’s under contract until 2026.

They may struggle to get that much, but if they can sell him and bring in Valles for a cheaper fee it would be a fantastic bit of business.

