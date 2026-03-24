Mikey Moore has confirmed he is loving life at Ibrox and would stay at Rangers for another year if the decision were his alone, but the final call rests firmly with Tottenham Hotspur, and one scenario could make a deal impossible.

The 18-year-old Spurs loanee has been a revelation since arriving in Glasgow last summer, particularly thriving under the guidance of manager Danny Rohl.

In recent weeks, Moore has delivered a string of impressive performances, delighting the Ibrox faithful with his pace, skill and eye for goal.

The winger, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, has notched six goals and three assists in 40 appearances for Rangers this term, and is improving week on week.

After another standout display in Rangers’ 4-1 victory over Aberdeen on Saturday, the England youth international opened up on his future.

Moore said he has “loved every single second” of his time in Scotland and described Rangers as a “special club” that now holds a special place in his heart.

Sources close to the player indicate that, should the opportunity arise, Moore would be keen to extend his loan for the 2026/27 season. However, his destiny depends on Tottenham’s fortunes in the Premier League.

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Rangers initiate talks with Tottenham over new deal

Tottenham are currently embroiled in a tense relegation battle, sitting just one point above the drop zone with just a handful of games remaining.

Should they suffer the unthinkable and be relegated to the Championship, Moore is expected to be integrated into the first-team squad next term as they seek an immediate return to the top flight.

Conversely, if Tottenham manage to secure survival, the club is understood to be open to sending the youngster out on loan once more to continue his development, as we have consistently reported.

In that scenario, Rangers are in pole position to secure his services for another campaign, with no purchase option included in the original deal.

Danny Rohl has made no secret of his desire to keep Moore at Ibrox, describing him as a key player who enjoys his football and is adored by the supporters.

The German-born coach has already initiated the board into conversations with Tottenham regarding a potential extension, and the club hierarchy share his enthusiasm.

For now, Moore remains focused on helping Rangers push for honours in the closing stages of the season. His form has turned him into a firm favourite, and the prospect of another year in Glasgow has fans dreaming of extended magic on the flanks.

Danny Rohl makes feelings clear on Mikey Moore

Rangers boss Rohl has also had his say on the situation, making clear in a recent interview that he is very keen on keeping Moore for next term, and confirming that talks have been held over his future.

“I think conversations are always there, but we know when Mikey performed like this, you can see Mikey enjoys playing for Rangers,” Rohl said.

“The fans love him, I like him, he’s a key player. I think there’s a lot of good things where we could go again together, but we know he’s still not our player, let’s work in the next couple of weeks in all those directions.

“But the most important thing is that we bring good results in the next seven games.”

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