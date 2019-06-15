Arsenal are said to be considering their options after AC Milan reportedly made contact with them over a potential swap deal for unsettled midfielder Lucas Torreira.

Milan were linked with a move for the 23-year-old Uruguayan earlier in the week as they prepare to announce Marco Giampaolo as their new coach at the San Siro, with that appointment expected to be ratified on Monday.

And with Torreira having excelled under him at Sampdoria, rumours have gathered pace in recent days that Arsenal could be prepared to part company with the tigerish South American after just one year at the club.

Torreira moved to the Emirates last summer in a £26million deal from Sampdoria and the Uruguayan’s combative style quickly made him a fans’ favourite.

But, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan are desperate to bring Torreira back to Serie A this summer with Tuttosport claiming Milan have offered Franck Kessie in a straight swap deal.

While Kessie was a key player under previous coach Gennaro Gattuso, it’s thought the new broom do not rate the Ivorian and are prepared to let him move on.

The 22-year-old scored seven goals in 34 league appearances for Milan last season as they were pipped at the post for Champions League football and has been linked with Tottenham.

However, claims that they have offered Kessie to Arsenal will likely put the Gunners in a firm position, with Unai Emery understood to be considering the approach.

It seems the Arsenal boss is unwilling to stand in Torreira’s way, especially after he strongly indicated his struggles to adapt to life in England earlier this week.

“I moved from the Italian championship to a totally different style of football and life,” Torreira told reporters.

“We all know England and the Premier, I made a very important leap in terms of football because in the Arsenal we played four competitions while in Sampdoria I was used to playing only two: Serie A and Coppa Italia I had to get used to playing every three days, this is very difficult, unfortunately we were not able to qualify directly in the Champions League and we failed the final of the Europa League.

“Losing that final was very difficult, not only for us, but also for the club. All in all, for me the balance was positive and I am satisfied, satisfied with what I did this season.

“England? I don’t know if there are many things that I like. I think I was doing better in Italy. England is a completely different world, a very large country. It cost me a lot to learn the language to be able to relate with colleagues and people.

“It becomes very difficult if you can’t have dialogue. And then, there is time. You go out in the morning and it is cloudy, you come home in the afternoon and it is cloudy. The sun is a bit strange in these parts, we are not from here and we are used to always, or almost always, the sun. Over the years I will adapt.”

