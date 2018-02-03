Milan eye shock move for former Chelsea strike target

Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly weighing up a shock move to sign Roma striker Edin Dzeko.

The former Manchester City frontman came close to joining Chelsea in January but the deal fell through, leaving Antonio Conte’s men to move for Olivier Giroud instead.

Now TuttoSport claims that Milan are ready to pounce for the 31-year-old, who could be available for less than €20million in the summer.

Milan are looking to pair the veteran hitman with exciting young talent Patrick Cutrone at the San Siro and believe that the Bosnian can help develop the Italy Under-21 international’s game.

The Italian giants have turned to Dezeko as summer signings Andre Silva and Nikola Kalinic have so far both failed to impress.