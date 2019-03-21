Milan legend names Liverpool star among two best players in his position

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has been named by AC Milan and Italy legend Franco Baresi as one of the top two defenders in the world.

Van Dijk has been a huge part of Jurgen Klopp‘s side in their push to win their first title since 1989-90, with them currently top of the table.

The 27-year-old has been labelled as one of the world’s best defenders by a number of pundits, but the praise from Baresi – who made over 80 appearances for Italy and won 17 major trophies with Milan, will undoubtedly mean more.

Baresi was asked about the leading defensive lights of the current era and how they compare to some of the best from his playing career, including the likes of Paolo Maldini and Fabio Cannavaro.

“It is difficult to make comparisons,” Baresi told AFP.

“I like Van Dijk and De Ligt, they are both very strong and very athletic. Liverpool have grown hugely as a team recently and a lot of that is thanks to Van Dijk.”

