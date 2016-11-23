Milan ‘monitor Cazorla’ as Wenger hints at long-term future doubts

Santi Cazorla: Not expected to feature again this season

AC Milan have set their sights on bringing Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla to Italy on a free transfer, according to reports.

Cazorla will become available in the summer when (or if) his deal expires – but the player will be allowed to discuss a potential move with overseas sides when the transfer window opens in January where he could agree a pre-contract agreement.

The player was named on our Top Five players set to become available on a free transfer next summer.

A report on Daily Cannon claims that his Achilles injury is causing ‘significant concern’, and that the Gunners might not offer him a new deal.

The 31-year-old joined Arsenal from Malaga in 2012, and has played 180 times for the North Londoners, amassing over 70 combined goals and assists in all competitions.

He has appeared in eight Premier League games this season so far, and was linked with a move to AC Milan’s rivals Juventus last month.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admitted that he has ‘given up’ on trying to predict a return to action for Cazorla.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday night’s Champions League clash with PSG, the Frenchman said: “At the moment I’ve given up on that.

“I don’t know how far he is. He looks to me that he’s making progress, but as long as the player is not in full-time training you can’t set targets.

“It’s not a big injury, it’s not one that will harm his future, it’s an inflammation at the back of his Achilles. And with inflammation it’s always hard to tell.

“My gut feelings is two weeks, but after two weeks it takes another two weeks of training to get back to full fitness.”