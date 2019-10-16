AC Milan are reportedly set to contact Arsenal with a firm €15m offer for unwanted midfielder Mohamed Elneny – in a move that should clear the path for Wolves to land a long-term €30m transfer target.

Il Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Milan’s new manager Stefano Pioli has green lighted a move for the midfield anchor man, with the player currently on a season-long loan deal at Besiktas.

Under the terms of the arrangement, Arsenal are able to recall Elneny in January and it’s reported he will brought back by the Gunners before his switch to the San Siro is sanctioned, with Milan willing to boost Arsenal’s coffers to the tune of £12.9m in the process.

Elneny has only featured three times for Besiktas so far, having been sent off on his debut against Gazisehir, but will hope a move to Serie A can resuscitate a career that has stalled since Unai Emery’s appointment at Emirates Stadium.

And his move to Milan, where he would compete with Lucas Biglia and Ismail Bennacer for a role in the side, will likely free up Wolves to finally snare long-term target Franck Kessie.

The Ivorian star was a target for Wolves over the summer, but the move failed to get finalised, despite reports he had been made available by the Serie A giants.

Reports last month claimed Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were ready to make a fresh €30m (£25.9m) bid to lure the 22-year-old to the club in January and reunite the midfielder with his former Milan teammate Patrick Cutrone.

Elneny, meanwhile, made over 85 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions during his time in north London, but his last appearance for the club came back in May when the Gunners recorded a 3-1 win at Burnley.