Milan ready to take ‘unfancied’ Manchester United star

Manchester United forward Adnan Januzaj is wanted by Serie A giants AC Milan on loan, according to a report.

Described as “unfancied” by the Italian news outlet Gazetta dello Sport, Januzaj is a target for new Rossoneri boss Vincenzo Montella, who is looking to add some strength to his attack.

The Italian outfit have apparently been alerted to Januzaj’s availability after he was left out of United’s touring squad that headed off to Gothenburg yesyerday and Jose Mourinho is understood to be prepared to offload the Belgium wideman.

Reports on Friday suggested that Mourinho was looking to boot as many as nine players out at Old Trafford, but that number has shrunk to five, according to the Daily Star, however Januzaj is believed to be still on that list.

Former Red Devils manager David Moyes is keen on a reunion with the Januzaj at Sunderland, but the player and United are understood to be keen on a 12-month move to Milan, with a view to a permanent deal next summer.