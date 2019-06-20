Milan set for meeting with Real Madrid over Spurs, Liverpool linked duo

Serie A giants AC Milan are set for a meeting with Real Madrid over midfielder Dani Ceballos on Thursday, a report claims.

Recent reports have actually suggested that Spurs are planning to meet Ceballos to discuss the idea of a switch to north London.

It has also been claimed that Real are willing to offer the Spain U21 international as part of a swap deal to land Christian Eriksen this summer.

West Ham have been linked with the unsettled midfielder, while Liverpool have also been credited with interest in recent transfer windows, and recently the player gave potential suitors hope by admitting his future at the Bernabeu is far from certain.

However, Ceballos’ name is expected to be discussed when Milan’s new leadership meet with Real, with the San Siro side looking to add depth to their midfield.

Marcos Llorente, who has been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea in the past, is also a potential point of discussion.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!