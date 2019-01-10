Skriniar gives angry response to talk of £63m Man Utd, Barcelona switch

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar has reacted angrily to transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The Slovakia star has been linked with a move away from the San Siro since last summer, with United said to be among the front-runners for his signature.

The Red Devils have been after central defensive reinforcements since before Jose Mourinho was shown the door in December, with the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly all tipped to be eventually moved on.

A recent report in the Daily Express, claimed that Skriniar could be made available for around £63million – having failed to so far sign a new contract at the San Siro.

However, the player took to his Instagram account to shoot down claims, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

“You write things that you don’t even know,” Skriniar posted.

“You are sh***. Now write an article on this.”

Despite his comments, ESPN claims that Skriniar remains one of United’s major targets, along with Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly – although interest in Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic has since cooled.