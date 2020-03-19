One of Italian football’s best defenders, Inter Milan centre-half Milan Skriniar, has labelled Manchester United new boy Bruno Fernandes as one of his best teammates.

Portugal midfielder Fernandes has proved a sensation at Old Trafford since signing from Sporting Lisbon in January, scoring three goals and providing four assists from his nine appearances so far.

And the player, while honing his skills at Sporting Lisbon, learnt his craft during a spell in Italy, where he starred for Sampdoria and Udinese, prior to his time back in his country’s capital club.

One of his teammates back then was Skriniar, with the pair spending a year together before the Slovakian headed to Inter in 2017 and Fernandes joined Sporting.

“I think one of my best team-mates was Bruno Fernandes,” Skriniar told Inter’s official website during a Q&A.

“I always liked him back from our time together at Sampdoria.”

Italy has been the hardest hit country outside of China during the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed at least 2,950 people there.

Serie A and sport in general has been cancelled as the country deals with more important matters and Skriniar has revealed what life is like there at the moment.

“It is a delicate time, but we can face it together as a team. We really miss football and training, but what’s important right now is fighting this virus,” Skriniar said.

“I still train at home following the instructions of our staff so that I can keep in shape. Other than that, I spend time with my girlfriend and our two dogs. I play darts and watch TV.

“I hear people singing from the balcony every evening and that’s wonderful, even if I often don’t understand the lyrics.”

Skriniar and Fernandes could soon renew acquaintances next season – whenever that may be – with the Slovakian star strongly linked with a move to Man City as Pep Guardiola’s side look for a long-term defensive partner for Aymeric Laporte.