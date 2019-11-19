Reported Manchester United and Chelsea target Krzysztof Piatek believes he will be worth in the region of €60m – €70m when the day comes for him to leave current club AC Milan.

Piatek was deadly in front of goal last season when he scored 22 goals in the Italian top flight, switching from Genoa to AC Milan last January, but his form has since dropped off this campaign with the Pole having scored just three times in 12 appearances.

Nonetheless, Manchester United and Chelsea have both been linked with his services – with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side struggling for goals so far this term and having drawn up a list of eight ‘dream signings’.

And while reports that a €35m bid from United in January appears wide of the mark – it was reported last month Milan would want far more than that before they’d consider selling Piatek – the player himself has offered some background on his move to Milan before making a claim about his valuation.

“When I moved to Milan it all happened so fast that I didn’t even ask questions,” Piatek told Polish TV station TVP Sport (via Calciomercato.com).

“I was focused on work, in football yes It’s always about setting new goals. Now I’m worth €38million, the next time I change clubs, I’d like to be worth 60-70 million.

“I have to be ambitious, I’ll work for it, I’m at the beginning of my career, it’s only my second season in Serie A, one of the top five championships.”

On the reception he received on arrival, he added: “I was shocked. In the first game against Napoli I wore headphones, but I perfectly felt the entire stadium that sang my name and applauded. They treated me as if I had been playing there for so many years. They appreciated me from the first days.

“Look at my Instagram profile. When I left Poland I had 5,000 followers, now it’s a million and a half. Popularity has become huge, but the most important thing is football. I appreciate the fans who want to take pictures with me.

“I look in the mirror and look for the blame inside of me. At the beginning, as a team, we didn’t create so many opportunities. We’re improving, I’m going to shoot again.

“For Italian journalists, one day you’re the soccer pope and the next day you’re the worst player. I accept it. Nobody put themselves in my shoes, the covers of the newspapers don’t touch me.”

Emre Can, meanwhile, has appeared to open the door on a move to Old Trafford by coming clean on his frustrations at Juventus.