Milan to turn to Chelsea star after Harry Kane snub – report

AC Milan are reportedly ready to test Chelsea’s resolve to keep Michy Batshuayi after tentative enquiries for Harry Kane were met with a firm rebuttal.

Milan boss Vincezo Montella is set to be given a €100million transfer war chest in January to turn his side into challengers to five-times defending Serie A champions Juventus.

Kane was thought to be Montella’s top target – they were linked with his €50million signature last month – but it’s thought they’re initial interest has been met with swift refusal from Spurs.

However, Milan may find their chances of signing Batshuayi from Chelsea a little better, with the player restricted to just a handful of games for the club since a £33million summer move from Marseille.

READ MORE

TT’s Top Five – Batshuayi included in five most dubious summer transfers

The Belgian International has scored three goals, but is yet to start a Premier League game for the Blues and has had to play second fiddle to in form Diego Costa.

The Spaniard is back to his menacing best this season bagging six league goals.

Batshuayi has already been linked with a return to former club Marseille who are also monitoring things due to the strikers lack of game time.

But while the Belgian would reportedly consider a return to his former club on loan, a switch to Milan looks more of an option, according to reports in Italy, if Chelsea want to get their money back on the player.