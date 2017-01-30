Milivojevic on his way to Palace in £12.5m deal

Michael Graham

Luka Milivojevic: Set for Crystal Palace medical

Olympiakos midfielder Luka Milivojevic is expected to fly to London on deadline day to complete a move to Crystal Palace.

The former Red Star Belgrade and Anderlecht man has been in fine form this season, scoring six goals in 17 games for the Greek side, prompting Palace to agree a £12.5million deal for his services.

Milivojevic, who is a 19-capped Serbia international, will be Sam Allardyce’s second big deal of the window following the £14million capture of Patrick van Aanholt from Sunderland.

