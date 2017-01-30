Milivojevic on his way to Palace in £12.5m deal

Olympiakos midfielder Luka Milivojevic is expected to fly to London on deadline day to complete a move to Crystal Palace.

The former Red Star Belgrade and Anderlecht man has been in fine form this season, scoring six goals in 17 games for the Greek side, prompting Palace to agree a £12.5million deal for his services.

Crystal Palace agree £12.5m deal to sign Olympiakos & Serbia midfielder Luka Milivojevic. Flying to London for medical tomorrow — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 30, 2017

Milivojevic, who is a 19-capped Serbia international, will be Sam Allardyce’s second big deal of the window following the £14million capture of Patrick van Aanholt from Sunderland.