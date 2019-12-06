Millwall and Forest share the points after late drama at The Den

Millwall and Nottingham Forest had to settle for a point apiece after a dramatic 2-2 draw at The Den on Friday night.

The visitors thought they had won it late on when substitute Lewis Grabban scored his second goal of the game in the 88th minute, but they were pegged back in injury time of an action-packed finale.

Shaun Williams put Millwall ahead midway through the first half, but Grabban cancelled it out with a header within a minute of his introduction at the hour mark.

The Forest striker then bagged his second shortly before the end, converting Sammy Ameobi’s fizzed in cross.

Four minutes later, Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba spilled a long-range effort from Williams, and Aidan O’Brien was on hand to tap in the rebound for the hosts to rescue a point.

Gary Rowett’s had a good start to life as Millwall boss, suffering just one defeat from seven games now. His Lions team were well on top in the first half, with question marks over his opposite number’s selections.

“I thought first half was as good a display as you’re going to see,” Rowett told Sky Sports. “We didn’t disappoint first, we were very very good.

“Second half you knew the game was going to swing a bit. We just ran out of steam, conceded a really poor goal and that was my disappointment. We’ve got massive character and when you think we’re out of the game we kept trying and trying and trying.”

Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi went with an unfamiliar three at the back system and made a number of rotations, including leaving his star striker on the bench, which appeared to have backfired.

They remain fourth in the table but could move out of the top six depending on results elsewhere.

“The second half was much better defensively and offensively as well,” was the Frenchman’s verdict.

“We created a lot of chances. Millwall won the first half and we won the second one. A draw was logical for the two teams.”