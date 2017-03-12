Millwall boss Harris blasts fans for alleged racist chanting

Millwall manager Neil Harris condemned racist chants directed from the club’s fans at Tottenham striker Son Heung-min during Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final.

Son scored a hat-trick at White Hart Lane as Spurs thrashed the Lions 6-0, but their victory was marred by abusive songs aimed at the South Korean from the visiting supporters.

Millwall fans were heard chanting “DVD” and “You’re selling three for a fiver” at Son during the first half, thought to be in reference to the racist stereotype of traders selling bootleg copies of films.

Son delivered the perfect response with his treble while further goals from Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Vincent Janssen secured an emphatic success for Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

Harris admitted after the match he had not been aware of the chants but said they would be a blot on Millwall’s excellent run in the competition.

“I didn’t hear anything, but the club, we won’t condone that,” Harris said.

“We came here in the right spirit, to enjoy an FA Cup quarter-final, so if that’s proven to have been to the detriment to the competition then I’m sure it will be left to the authorities. We just want people to enjoy the game.

“Of course it’s a shame, for both of us – Mauricio wants to be talking about his team’s quality.

“The focus comes away from what we’ve achieved in the competition. It’s wrong in society and it’s wrong in football.”

Millwall are still under investigation from the Football Association after Leicester complained about the behaviour of the club’s fans following their victory in the previous round.

There was a heavy police presence outside White Hart Lane before kick-off as supporters of both teams had to be separated from skirmishes while bangers, flares and bottles were thrown.