Millwall, Stoke in stampede to sign non-league sensation released by Brentford under Thomas Frank

Millwall and Stoke City are among a host of EFL clubs showing a serious interest in high-flying non-league prospect Jaden Thompson-Brissett, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Thompson-Brissett is kick-starting his career with Isthmian League South Central Division side Southall United and is attracting attention with over 20 goals from midfield already this season.

TEAMtalk understands that Millwall, Stoke, Charlton Athletic, Reading, Stevenage and Notts County are keeping close tabs on his progress.

The 22-year-old – a former trainee at Norwich City and Brentford – can play in both attacking midfield and in the centre-forward position.

Having started his career with Norwich, Thompson-Brissett moved to Brentford’s academy under Thomas Frank before joining Dagenham and Redbridge in January 2021.

The London-born star joined Chesham later that year and moved to Hayes and Yeading 12 months later.

He joined Southall in November 2022, with his performances catching the attention of clubs in the lower reaches of the EFL.

Clubs in the lower tiers of English football have a littered history of unearthing gems from non league, with Jamie Vardy the most famous example.

Vardy spent the early years of his career in non-league with the likes of Stocksbridge Park Steels, Halifax Town and Fleetwood Town before earning a move to Championship side Leicester City for an initial fee of £1million – a record for a non-league player.

The Sheffield-born forward went on to fire Leicester to an unlikely Premier League triumph in the 2015/16, as well as scoring seven goals in 26 caps for England between 2015 and 2018.

