Liverpool made it two wins from two to start the season with a hard-fought 2-0 win against 10-man Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool went 1-0 ahead on the stroke of half-time when James Milner scored from a dubious 45th-minute penalty.

Mamadou Sakho had been penalised for a clumsy challenge on Mohamed Salah, when the Egyptian went to ground in the area under minimal contact.

The hosts had almost taken the lead in the 24th minute when Andros Townsend curled against the crossbar with a shot from midfield.

Palace fought well in search of an equaliser but suffered a telling blow with 15 minutes remaining when young full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off for bringing down Salah on the edge of the box when the forward was through on goal.

Liverpool clinched the match from a similar counter-attack in stoppage time when Salah sent Sadio Mane racing clear and he kept his feet under Patrick van Aanholt’s challenge and rounded keeper Wayne Hennessey to make it 2-0.

That was how it finished to make it back-to-back wins for Liverpool to start the season.

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.