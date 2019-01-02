Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt for Manchester City’s crunch Premier League match against leaders Liverpool on Thursday.

The influential Belgium midfielder missed Sunday’s victory over Southampton with a muscle injury and could be sidelined again. City are likely to hand the midfielder a late test and make as late a decision as possible on the player’s inclusion.

Ilkay Gundogan could return, but Fabian Delph remains suspended and both Benjamin Mendy (knee) and Claudio Bravo (Achilles) are long-term absentees.

It’s better news for Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp, however, with James Milner in contention to return at the Etihad.

A minor muscular injury ruled Milner out of the Boxing Day win over Newcastle but the midfielder is expected to be available for the showdown between the two title rivals.

Striker Dominic Solanke – who has been linked with a move to the Bundesliga – is struggling with a muscle problem, although he is yet to make a first-team appearance for the leaders this season.

Man City (from): Ederson, Muric, Walker, Danilo, Stones, Otamendi, Laporte, Kompany, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Foden, D Silva, B Silva, Sane, Sterling, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Diaz, Aguero, Jesus.

Liverpool (from): Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Shaqiri, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Mignolet, Clyne, Moreno, Henderson, Keita, Lallana, Sturridge, Origi.