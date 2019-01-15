Milner claims unbelievable Liverpool star is Player of the Season

James Milner has named Alisson his Liverpool Player of the Season so far, praising the goalkeeper’s impact on and off the field at Anfield.

Alisson moved to Merseyside from Roma in a big-money transfer last summer, taking over the goalkeeping duties from Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet – with the former

The £65m outlay for the Brazil stopper has proved to be a wise choice, with Alisson so far keeping 13 clean sheets in 22 games in the Premier League and conceding just 17 goals in 28 games in all competitions.

But while his performances on the pitch have been so impressive, his influence off it is just a strong, as Milner told Liverpool FC Magazine this month.

When asked who has been the Player of the Season so far for the Reds, Milner responded: “I think maybe one you could select is Alisson.

“Coming to a new league is never easy. It’s a new lifestyle and you are also getting used to the weather and things like that.

“But he’s been unbelievable: from how he is around the place, to how good he is on the pitch with his feet and with the saves he makes.

“Every single player makes mistakes and sometimes as a ‘keeper you maybe feel a bit different because mistakes often result in a goal.

“But if he makes a mistake it doesn’t faze him in the slightest and he remains confident and continues playing as if nothing has happened. That’s so important.

“He’s been unbelievable for us this season so far and I believe that he’ll be a massive, massive player for us going forward.”

