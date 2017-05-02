Milner dominates ball touch stats; ‘new N’Golo Kante’ bosses it

James Milner’s influence was exemplified after the Liverpool man easily had possession more than any other player this weekend, while Wilfried Ndidi’s influence at Leicester is growing.

All the talking might have been about Emre Can’s special winner for Liverpool – but it was his team-mate James Milner, who touched the ball more than any other player, according to the latest WhoScored stats.

Milner will be hoping for a return to midfield next season and he may come face to face with Leicester battler Ndidi, who has been linked with a move to both Arsenal and Manchester United.

The player was signed as a long-term replacement for PFA Player of the Year N’Golo Kante and the Foxes may also face a battle to hang on to their new midfield star after he topped the Tackles and Interceptions category – and also was the second highest-rated player behind Gary Cahill.

With Michael Keane’s future at Burnley also under the spotlight, his potential suitors may have been interested to see the defender make the most defensive clearances with 14 – but they may be alarmed by the fact the player was among the worst pass completion rates this weekend, with 43.5% of his 23 attempta failing to reach their target.

Here, pick out both the best and worst performers from the weekend’s Premier League action.

Highest-rated player

Cahill – 8.87

Ndidi – 8.65

King – 8.52

Kouyate – 8.45

Can – 8.39

Most shots on target

Harry Kane: In fine form for Spurs

Kane – 5

King – 3

13 players – 2

Most successful dribbles

Zaha – 9

De Bruyne – 7

Defoe – 5

Lanzini – 5

Markovic – 5

Most chances created

King – 5

7 players – 4

8 players – 3

Most touches

Milner – 126

Arter – 105

Van Aanholt – 102

Young – 93

Joel Ward – 93

Best pass completion (minimum 15 passes)

Ki Sung-yueng – 100% (22 passes)

Evans – 97.2% (36 passes)

Darmain – 96.4% (28 passes)

Pienaar – 96.3% (27 passes)

Masuaki – 96.2% (26 passes)

Most aerials won

McAuley – 11

Vokes – 10

Llorente – 8

6 players – 7

Most tackles and interceptions (combined)

Ndidi – 13

Ndong – 12

Jagielka – 9

Mariappa – 9

Kouyate – 9

Most defensive clearances

Keane – 14

Collins – 12

Francis – 12

Kompany – 12

Huth – 11

Worst pass completion (excluding goalkeepers)

Keane – 43.5% (23 passes)

Benalouane – 43.8% (16 passes)

Vokes – 44.8% (29 passes)

Rondon – 45% (20 passes)

Flanagan – 50% (18 passes)

Most unsuccessful touches

Llorente – 6

Hazard – 6

Origi – 6

4 players – 5

Most times dispossessed

King – 7

Zaha – 7

Markovic – 5

8 players – 4