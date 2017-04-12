Milner: Liverpool must not let injuries derail season

James Milner says Liverpool can’t afford to feel sorry for themselves as their injuries mount ahead of the Premier League run-in.

Jordan Henderson (foot), Adam Lallana (thigh), Philippe Coutinho (illness) and Roberto Firmino (knock) were all missing or restricted to a substitute role at Stokelast week, while Sadio Mane (knee) will miss the remainder of the campaign.

However, with their fatestill in their own hands in the scramble for the Champions League places, Milner has urged his team-mates to push through this difficult time.

“The treatment table is a busy place at the moment, unfortunately,” Milner told Liverpool’s official website.

“The Brazilian lads are carrying injuries, Phil being ill the other night, we had not seen him for two days and he comes on against Stoke and does that. Roberto is struggling.

The top six tightest defensive teams in the Premier League and their stats… Posted by www.teamtalk.com on Wednesday, April 12, 2017

“It was a good job it was not windy because I think Phil would have blown away, he lost a lot of weight! I am buzzing for him, it is fantastic, it shows what a big player for us he is and his desire to come and do that after a tough 48 hours.

“We have injuries all over the place, it is that time of the year and you just have to suck it up and keep going. The desire and heart from the squad is always there. We just need that consistency really.

“The position we are in means it is irrelevant what other teams think and do. We know that if we do the business in our remaining games, it will be good enough I am sure. It is down to us. We do not want to get side-tracked or have to worry about other results. Hopefully we can take care of business ourselves.”