Milner on standby for role change as Liverpool sweat over key star

Liverpool are nervously hoping Trent Alexander-Arnold improves in time for Sunday’s huge tussle with Tottenham as the full-back continues to make slow progress in a bid to overcome injury.

The 20-year-old has been suffering with a back injury since the match against Burnley on March 10 and remains a major injury doubt for the vital match at Anfield this weekend.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to the club’s official website, says Alexander-Arnold remains in injury rehab and will be monitored over the coming days before any decision is taken over whether he faces Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

“Trent still feels his back. We are not 100 per cent sure, so we have to watch him. Trent wants to [be] 100 per cent, but we have to see,” Klopp said.

“It is a strange one, it’s not an obvious injury that you can say something is broke or whatever, it’s just a bit annoying actually that he cannot feel really free.

“For him, it was really important that he could do the rehab and not being in normal training all the time.

“Hopefully [between] tomorrow and Thursday he can be back in full training and then it should be fine.”

With Joe Gomez among five players looking to prove their fitness this weekend, he could yet be one option to play right-back.

However, it seems unlikely Klopp would risk the player after such a lengthy lay-off and it’s believed that James Milner is being prepped to start at right-back if Alexander-Arnold doesn’t make it.

Mr Versatile Milner is unlikely to let anyone down if given the nod, but there’s no doubting that Alexander-Arnold’s absence would be a sizeable blow given the full-back’s fantastic form of late.

Klopp, however, has posted a positive injury update on the ’embarrassing’ Xherdan Shaqiri issue that has severely limited the Swiss star’s game time since the turn of the year.