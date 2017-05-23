Milner warns ‘disrespectful’ stars not to bother joining Liverpool

James Milner has told Liverpool’s targets to not bother signing for the club if all they want is Champions League football.

The Reds are expected to spend in excess of £100million this summer as Jurgen Klopp prepares to embark on what he hopes will be a positive challenge for the Premier League title as well as a bid to progress deep into the Champions League.

Last week a report claimed to name the five targets Liverpool wanted to sign this summer, but ahead of any potential arrivals, the club’s deputy captain Milner wants anyone keen to sign to respect the Anfield ethos.

Milner, however, wants those who move to Merseyside to look beyond one esteemed tournament.

“It’s disrespectful to the club if you say the only reason you are going to Liverpool is for Champions League,” said Milner.

“With the history, the manager and the players at this club, it’s slightly disrespectful if the only reason you come is that. Maybe [the club is more attractive] but it’s one thing saying you are coming to play Champions League and another proving you are good enough to play in it. You have to come here and do the business.”