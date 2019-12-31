Minamino debut date revealed as Liverpool new boy suffers early blow

Liverpool new boy Takumi Minamino will not be eligible to play against Sheffield United on Thursday night due to Premier League rules.

The Reds were hoping that the Japan international could make his debut against the Blades, with Jurgen Klopp confirming before the game Minamino would be available.

The 24-year-old officially becomes a Liverpool player on 1 January and Klopp issued an update on his latest signing.

“For the next game we’ll maybe have two more players,’ Klopp said ahead of the visit of Chris Wilder’s men to Anfield.

“Maybe Nat Phillips will be here and Takumi [Minamino]. We have to see how he is after the winter break, he trained obviously, but not with the team.”

But the Daily Star claims that Premier League rules prevent Minamino from featuring against the Blades.

“New players signed on 1-2 January will not be eligible for Matchweek 21,” Premier League rules state. “But they can be made available for the following Matchweeks as clubs are permitted to make changes to their squad lists throughout the January window.”

That means that Minamino will be free to make his debut against Everton when Liverpool welcome their local rivals to Anfield in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday January 5.

Meanwhile, Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele could complete a shock return to Rennes despite interest from the Premier League, it is claimed.

Dembele has struggled to justify his €105m price tag since joining Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, with injuries disrupting his progress at Camp Nou.

The Frenchman has subsequently been linked with a number of possible destinations if he is to leave, with Liverpool among the clubs to be mentioned.

Dembele has also been suggested as a target for Manchester United, should he decide to call time on his Barca career.

And, due to the presence of Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez – as well as academy prospects Ansu Fati and Carles Perez – AS carry claims that the time for him to leave could soon be on the horizon.

However, it is not the Premier League that is suggested as the destination, but rather a surprise return to Rennes. Read more…