Mind-boggling Chelsea raid on Aston Villa prompts Fabrizio Romano response, with surprise signing ON

An audacious Chelsea raid on Aston Villa has sparked a telling reply from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano who has confirmed the Blues do intend to make a surprise signing in a position they’re well stocked in.

It’s been a season largely full of disappointment for Chelsea, though there have been a few bright sparks. Cole Palmer is among the nominees for the Player of the Season award having enjoyed a mesmeric first campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, Djordje Petrovic has usurped Robert Sanchez to become the No 1 between the sticks. Petrovic, 24, cost just £14m (add-ons included) to sign from New England Revolution last summer and has barely put a glove wrong since the turn of the year.

Aside from Petrovic and Sanchez, Chelsea also have Kepa Arrizabalaga on the books. The Spaniard has spent the season on loan at Real Madrid, though will return to west London when the campaign concludes.

Yet despite having three high profile stoppers to choose from, the Blues are understood to be on the hunt for yet another new goalkeeper.

Reports in Spain recently claimed Aston Villa and Argentina ace, Emiliano Martinez, is a player Chelsea are turning to.

The 31-year-old is among the world’s best in his position and is a vital member of a Villa side that are clearly on an upwards trajectory.

When news of Chelsea’s interest in Martinez was put to Romano, the trusted transfer guru delivered a telling response.

Chelsea exploring GK market, as Martinez truth emerges

Firstly, Romano did stress Chelsea are exploring the market for a new goalkeeper. However, there is nothing concrete in the links to Martinez and and the player is more than happy with his current situation at Villa Park.

Romano told Caught Offside: “Chelsea are also attentive to the goalkeepers market, from what I heard, and I’m aware there have been reports about another former Arsenal player as Emi Martinez has been linked with the Blues after his superb form for Aston Villa.

“At the moment, Martinez is fully focused on Villa and loves being at the club. We will see what Chelsea decides to do, but it’s not something concrete at this stage.”

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, has also told us Villa have no plans to cash in on their stopper.

Furthermore, we’ve been told Chelsea are fully aware signing Martinez won’t be straightforward.

A new goalkeeper is wanted, though it’s by no means a priority and the thought of sinking time and effort into a deal that may be impossible to make anyway isn’t something that appeals to the Blues.

Martinez ditching Aston Villa for Chelsea would boggle the mind

Looking at the bigger picture there would appear little reason for Martinez to seek a move to Chelsea anyway.

Martinez has made no secret of his desire to test himself in the Champions League. Barring a miraculous turnaround over the last two matches Villa will qualify for next year’s UCL.

Chelsea, meanwhile, can only finish fifth at best and that relies on Spurs not picking up another point from their remaining two matches.

It has been speculated Martinez could be drawn in by the lure of the project at Chelsea. The Blues have won three on the spin, scoring 10 goals in the process to suggest Mauricio Pochettino is finally finding the right blend.

However, aged 31 it appears unlikely in the extreme Martinez would be tempted to sign up for a project that could take several more years to unfold.

Assuming Villa strengthen in the market and retain their best players (Martinez, Douglas Luiz, Ollie Watkins etc), Emery will fancy his chances of making a dent in the Champions League next year.

