Raiola: Donnarumma will leave Milan as “matter of principle”

Mino Raiola has revealed why his client Gianluigi Donnarumma turned down a new contract at AC Milan, effectively choosing to leave the club.

Raiola and Donnarumma have caused nothing short of a storm among Milan supporters in recent weeks due to the delicate nature of the renenwal.

Donnarumma, 18, is a lifelong Milan fan who was given his chance in the first team aged 17 under Sinisa Mihajlovic.

He turned down a renewal offer from the Rossoneri reportedly worth €5million-a-year, a figure which would make him the current third-highest paid goalkeeper in the world.

“Timing of AC Milan was not fine, our decision is a matter of principle”, Raiola revealed to Il Corriere dello Sport.

It is suspected that Raiola’s comments are in relation to the fact that Milan postponed renewal discussions until the new ownership was in place, and then requested a response from Donnarumma within a fortnight.

Manchester United and Real Madrid have been linked with moves for the Italy international, with the latter in pole position due to their willingness to offer up to €8million-a-year.