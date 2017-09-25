Mino Raiola lifts lid on Lukaku’s thoughts over penis chant

Romelu Lukaku’s agent Mino Raiola has repeated calls for Manchester United fans to stop chanting about the size of the striker’s manhood.

Lukaku has started the season with six Premier League goals in six games for United – but much of the focus has been around the chant – which stereotypes about the size of black men’s genitals – rather than the brilliant form of the Belgium powerhouse.

Both club and player urged fans to refrain from chanting the song, but it could be heard in Southampton after he scored in the 20th minute, as were chants of “we’ll sing what we want”.

Speaking to the Times newspaper, Raiola said: “He would like this song to stop. They are talking more about the song than about his football. That’s his and my quote.”

Following the Red Devils’ 1-0 victory over Southampton, the club have asked for CCTV footage from St Mary’s in an attempt to identify the fans who sung the controversial chant.

A United spokesperson said: “Manchester United has a zero tolerance stance on offensive chanting and behaviour.

“The club and player have been clear in asking for an end to the chant.

“The club has worked with relevant bodies and supporters groups in trying to eradicate any offensive behaviour and will take further action against individuals if this continues.

“The club is in discussion with the police and has asked for CCTV footage from Southampton and will try to identify those who disrespected the player’s wishes not to sing the song.”