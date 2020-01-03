Super-agent Mino Raiola has once again torn into Manchester United over Paul Pogba, insisting he did not force them to re-sign the midfielder back in 2016.

United released Pogba as a free agent in 2012, with the move to Juventus seeing the Frenchman elevate himself onto the world stage with some breathtaking displays.

He returned to United for a then-record £89.3million fee in summer 2016 – but it’s fair to say the transfer has not worked out.

Pogba was absent again as the Red Devils slipped to a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on New Year’s Day – a report before hand revealing that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had left him out of the side after becoming irked by his antics.

As such, The Athletic states that United Solskjaer would ideally cut Pogba loose if he had a better squad of players to pick from.

As things stand, United’s options in the middle of the park are incredibly thin, with Scott McTominay also sidelined at present – leaving Solskjaer to pick from Fred, Nemanja Matic, Andreas Pereira and youngster James Garner.

It is claimed that United may even have to accept a lower price than they initially wanted to in order to get Pogba off the books.

They were quoting £160million for the World Cup winner only last summer, a figure that was enough to deter both Real Madrid and Pogba’s former club Juventus.

However, it’s claimed United may have to now cash in on Pogba while they can and use the money to land a replacement.

And with relations between Pogba and United seemingly as low as they ever have been, Raiola – fresh from launching a stinging rebuke against them a few days ago – has again spoken to the media to criticise their actions.

“I didn’t threaten anyone at Manchester United with a gun to buy back Paul Pogba,” Raiola told Voetbal International.

“Alex Ferguson has gone straight against me and Paul, that is allowed, but where was he when his successors bought Paul back?”

There were several reports indicating Raiola earned a hefty commission from Pogba’s deal. Responding to that, he said: “That Pogba deal always comes back, because my friends from FIFA are said to have privacy laws to influence public opinion.

“It is very strange that they are talking about my fee, but that you do not hear FIFA when Ajax gets €150m for two boys. Then it is great and Ajax has done well.”

Raiola has previously been the subject of criticism from Ferguson, with United’s legendary boss calling the Dutch-Italian a “sh**bag agent”.

Meanwhile, in other United news, the club has been advised to steer clear of signing Jack Grealish and Emre Can, with neither deemed up to the standards required.