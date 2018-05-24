Mino Raiola ready to negotiate cut-price Donnarumma sale to Liverpool

Gianluigi Donnarumma looks likely to find himself touted for a move to Liverpool this summer after his desire to leave AC Milan took two dramatic twists.

According to reports in Italy, Gianluigi Buffon’s impending move to PSG and Real Madrid’s intention to sign Alisson Becker from Roma, will leave Donnarumma with no other avenues open to him should he push through with his desire to leave Milan. Those rpeorts believe in fact that Liverpool will be left as his only credible option and the only genuine contenders for his signature.

According to Calciomercato, Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola is desperate to get his client out of the San Siro following their failure once again to qualify for the Champions League. The Italian outlet claims Liverpool are ready to meet with the super-agent to hold tentative talks over the transfer.

Despite Milan’s improvement under Gennaro Gattuso, a disastrous first half of the season ultimately cost them a Champions League place – and it looks set to cost them their prized asset also, with the reports claiming talks with Liverpool could begin as soon as the Reds have concluded the Champions League final.

A clause in Donnarumma’s contract allows the player to negotiate a move away in the event of failure to qualify for the Champions League and il Corriere dello Sport claim the San Siro club have reduced that valuation of the 19-year-old from £61.3m (€70m) to nearer the £35m (€40m) mark.

That would likely prove too good an opportunity to turn down should the reports prove genuine.

Liverpool were linked with Donnarumma earlier this week, as well as two other central defensive targets.

It is worth nothing, however, that respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio did claim earlier on Thursday that Donnarumma was intent on staying at Milan this summer and was hoping to win around the supporters, who had turned against him in recent weeks.