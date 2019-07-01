Mino Raiola to pocket eye-watering sum on back of De Ligt transfer

Matthijs De Ligt’s impending €70m transfer to Juventus will leave his agent Mino Raiola with a significant smile on his face after a report revealed exactly what he stands to gain from the transfer.

The 19-year-old defender has emerged as one of European football’s hottest properties this summer amid reports Ajax are prepared to let him leave this summer.

A host of Europe’s top sides had been mentioned as suitors, with Manchester United, Barcelona, PSG, Juventus and Liverpool all reporting to be considering moves for the teenager.

But the player appears to have caused something of a surprise by opting to sign for Juventus, with a switch expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

De Ligt could have earned more by moving to PSG amid claims they were ready to pay the Dutch defender anm astonishing €340,000 a week.

But one man who will be quids in regardless of where he signs is the player’s Dutch-Italian super-agent Raiola, who is poised to line his pockets extremely nicely by the deal.

According to Italian newspaper La Stampa, Raiola will earn close to €11m from the transfer of De Ligt to Juve – a cut of around 15% – and underlining his status as one of the most ruthless agents in the business.

READ MORE: Raiola and the other super agents who control football

And Raiola’s pockets could be further swelled this summer if two more of his high-profile clients, Paul Pogba and Gianluigi Donnarumma, also secure moves away from Manchester United and AC Milan, respectively.

Raiola famously pocketed near to £20m of the £89.3m fee that took Pogba to Old Trafford in summer 2016 and also played a big role in the infamous Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan swap deal in January 2018.

It’s not all good news for Raiola, however, with Sir Alex Ferguson famously branding him a ‘sh*tbag’ back in 2017.