Werder Bremen’s promising young goalkeeper Mio Backhaus has emerged as one of the most sought-after talents ahead of the summer, with Brighton and Newcastle among a host of clubs registering serious interest, TEAMtalk understands.

The German youth international has impressed during the 2025/26 Bundesliga campaign, establishing himself as the first-choice keeper at the Weserstadion.

Backhaus has showcased composure, excellent distribution and shot-stopping ability which has caught the eye of several top sides.

With his contract running until 2028, Bremen are in a strong negotiating position but are open to a substantial offer for one of their brightest prospects, sources have confirmed.

In the Premier League, Brighton have been monitoring Backhaus for some time as part of their strategy of recruiting high-potential young players.

Newcastle have also entered the fray, with sources suggesting they are considering him as part of a major goalkeeping overhaul at St James’ Park.

Bundesliga interest is equally strong. Bayer Leverkusen are the latest club to join the race, while SC Freiburg have been linked previously as a potential domestic destination.

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Serie A giants join hunt for Bundesliga star

Serie A giants AC Milan and Inter Milan have both made enquiries for Backhaus, underlining the goalkeeper’s growing reputation on the continent.

He is viewed as a long-term investment who could initially serve as a squad option before challenging for the number one jersey.

Sources place his value around €20million (£17.4m / $23.5m), though a bidding war could inflate that figure significantly.

Bremen are expected to demand a premium for the homegrown talent, who has developed rapidly since returning from a successful loan spell at FC Volendam last season.

For Backhaus, the interest represents validation of his progress, though he has previously spoken positively about his life in Bremen.

“I’ve been here [Werder Bremen] for eight years, this is my city, my club,” Backhaus said in a recent interview.

Whether he remains at the club or takes the next step in his career will be one of the more intriguing stories of the summer window.

However, crucially, sources have told TEAMtalk that a move to the Premier League is of major interest to him, giving Brighton and Newcastle hope of sealing his signing.

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