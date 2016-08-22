Mirallas hopes Lukaku ‘will sign new Everton deal’

Kevin Mirallas has stated that retaining Romelu Lukaku is a big move for Everton, and re-enforces the players’ belief in Ronald Koeman.

The Belgian winger bagged the equaliser at the Hawthorns on Saturday before the Toffees went on to grab all three points in a 2-1 win.

Mirallas was happy with his goal, but even more delighted that international team-mate Lukaku has decided his future remains at Goodison amid summer speculation linking him with Chelsea.

“The club want to try and sign good players but try to keep their best too,” Mirallas said.

“I hope he (Lukaku) signs a new contract now and stays with the team because he’s an important player.

“Romelu is really a striker and with Geri on right, me on the left and Ross (Barkley) at number 10 we had creativity and can create opportunities.”

Mirallas praised the tactics of new boss Koeman that rescued Everton from a slow start against the Baggies.

“It was a difficult start,” said the forward. “We played the same tactics as last week but the coach has seen directly it wasn’t good and changed. After that we payed well, got in good positions and made chances to score.

“He’s good because he saw directly the team had problems and changed it. He had the solution to win the game.

“When you’re a player you see that and you’re happy because he had the solution to win the game. We didn’t panic.”

Mirallas believes that the Blues have a strong attack this season, and on a personal note he responded to challenges about his work-rate from Koeman after the opening game at Spurs.

He said: “When I saw the tactics against West Brom I knew they’re the home team and have strong set pieces but I though I’d get chances.

“The players have quality. For my goal it was a lot of quick movement; Gareth Barry , Ross, me and I score. It’s good.

“For the first 30 mins Gerard had a lot of space but its difficult because their defender was very strong. The changed worked.”