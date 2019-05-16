Liverpool are lining up a shock £52m bid for Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Davinson Sanchez, according to surprise reports.

Jurgen Klopp could be in the market for a new central defender to partner Virgil Van Dijk, with Joe Gomez suffering injury problems after being regularly named alongside the Dutchman towards the start of the season.

Liverpool have been encouraged to make a move for Van Dijk’s compatriot Matthijs De Ligt, although they would face strong competition from Barcelona for the Ajax captain.

Instead, Don Balon claim they may turn their attentions to another former Ajax man in Spurs’ Sanchez.

Tottenham paid a club record £42m fee to the Dutch giants to sign the Colombian defender two years ago, but the source suggests they will listen to offers of around €60m (£52m) if the reportdly-frustrated player pushes for an exit – and Liverpool are happy to oblige.

Sanchez only made 22 starts in the Premier League this season, finding more game-time when Mauricio Pochettino opted for a back three. Liverpool, though, could offer him a more regular starting role if he was to make the switch to Merseyside.

Don Balon have also linked Sanchez with Spurs’ cross-city rivals Chelsea, although their transfer ban has put the brakes on any such deal. The report also suggests there is interest from European giants such as Juventus, who have an ageing backline, Atletico Madrid, who need to replace Diego Godin, PSG and Napoli.

However, Sanchez remains under contract until 2024, having signed a bumper new deal 12 months ago.

Tottenham, however, will be well aware about the timing of the report with Pochettino’s side due to tackle the Reds in the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1.

Furthermore, Pochettino would be loathe to lose a defender to one of the club’s major rivals, especially with doubts lingering over the future of another of their defenders in Toby Alderweireld, who could leave the club in a cut-price £26m deal this summer.

