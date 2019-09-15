Mistakes cost Arsenal as they hold on for draw at Watford

Arsenal held on for a point at Vicarage Road after a dominant second-half display from Watford.

Mistakes from Sokratis and David Luiz cost Arsenal after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s two goals were cancelled out in a whirlwind 2-2 draw.

Aubameyang opened the scoring in the 21st minute, swivelling brilliantly before firing the ball past a helpless Ben Foster in the Watford goal.

The Watford players thought they would be awarded a foul on the halfway line in the build-up to the goal but their remonstrations counted for nothing after it was checked by VAR and allowed to stand.

Arsenal took further control of the game on the half hour mark as Aubameyang finished off a 20 pass move as he tapped in Maitland-Niles’ square pass.

The first half ended with a scuffle on the halfway line as Nicolas Pepe kicked out at Jose Holebas who reacted. Both players were cautioned.

It was a completely different game in the second half with Arsenal failing to play out from the back with any confidence.

Watford made them pay in the 54th minute as Deulofeu cut out Sokratis’ pass, allowing Tom Cleverley to pass the ball beyond Leno to reduce the deficit.

It was one way traffic in the second half as Deulofeu continued to be a thorn in Arsenal’s side, twice going close with curling shots of his own and setting up Ismaila Sarr who’s effort also drifted just wide of the post.

Substitute Roberto Pereyra levelled the scores from the penalty spot after the Uruguayan was fouled in the area by David Luiz in the 80th minute.

Deulofeu, Cleverley and Abdoulaye Doucoure missed big chances to win the game late on for Watford, but Arsenal held on for a draw.