Mitrovic admits he could leave Newcastle if ‘good offer’ comes in

Aleksandar Mitrovic is keen for talks with Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez after admitting he faces an uncertain future on Tyneside.

Mitrovic helped the Magpies back into the top flight after just one season in the Sky Bet Championship.

But the Serbia striker continues to be linked with other clubs – both in England and abroad – and amid claims Benitez is prepared to let him move on.

“I’m very happy to help Newcastle back to the Premier League because that’s where the club deserves to be,” Mitrovic said.

“I heard something about other clubs but for now I just want to rest. I need to prepare for next season.

“If some good offers for me – which are also good for the club – come in for me over the summer then we will speak about it.

“If it doesn’t happen then I’m still a Newcastle United player, I have three years on my contract.

“So we have to speak to the club, to the manager (Rafael Benitez) and we will see.”

Mitrovic has had a mixed time on Tyneside since his £14.5million switch from Anderlecht in July 2015.

The 22-year-old has provided glimpses of the potential he has shown more readily in a Serbia shirt.

But his physical power and aerial ability has not been matched by his scoring record at Newcastle, with Mitrovic’s 59 league appearances yielding only 13 league goals.

It has been a far different story at international level as he has proved a major force.

Mitrovic has five goals so far in the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign, and Sunday’s equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Wales took Serbia back to the top of the Group D standings.

“I like playing against Wales,” said Mitrovic, who also scored in the Cardiff draw between the two countries last November.

“It was like a Championship game, I can say. There was a lot of fight in the middle.

“We made mistakes that we shouldn’t have made.

“Wales scored from one mistake we made, but we showed good character to come back against them again.

“It’s not so bad for us, we are back to the top of the group.

“Everything depends on us and now we have Moldova at home in our next game.”